WWE News: Seth Rollins Shares Formal Complaint About Smackdown Roster, Paige On Potential Edge vs. Daniel Bryan Match

– Seth Rollins is none too happy with the Smackdown roster for disrespecting him last week, and has posted a formal complaint about the roster. Rollins, who cut a promo on Smackdown talking about his formal complaint, posted the full letter on Twitter.

The letter, which you can see below, reads:

TO: WWE Management

RE: Flagrant Disrespect and Egregious Conduct To Whom It May Concern, I am writing you to formally express my sincere disappointment and angry in the dishonorable actions of the SmackDown locker room and treatment by this company in regards to my greatly anticipated return last Friday, February 12th. At the best of this very office, desperate for a true leader and star of my magnitude to help lead SmackDown to new heights. I agreed to return from my personal leave and sacrificed precious energy planning this moment that should have been a triumph, an exaltation of a multi-time World champion. Instead, I was met with an embarrassing farce. The disregard and disrespect shown by the SmackDown superstars for shunning my inspiring message must be addressed. While I intend to deal with these patronizing, ungrateful so-called Superstars in my own time, I expect the full ofrce of this office to swiftly and forcefully reprimand those who refused to embrace my mission. I await your response and best efforts to make amends for this incident. Sincerely, Seth Rollins

