WWE News: Seth Rollins Says The Future Is “Ours” to Take at WrestleMania, Ric Flair In New Cumberland Farms Ad

– Seth Rollins took to his Twitter account to hype his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. You can see the post below, in which he says that “we” — playing off his promo on last night’s Raw — now have a mission together to beat Lesnar and take the WWE Universal Championship:

I have had a clear mission for months..years. But now WE have one together. The future of the industry is OURS to take at #WresteMania https://t.co/4iRsmpZNhj — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 26, 2019

– Ric Flair posted video of his new ad for the convenience store chain Cumberland Farms, which is located in New York, Florida and New England. Flair has a new ad campaign with the chain, and the first ad is below: