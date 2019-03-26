wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Says The Future Is “Ours” to Take at WrestleMania, Ric Flair In New Cumberland Farms Ad

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Royal Rumble

– Seth Rollins took to his Twitter account to hype his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. You can see the post below, in which he says that “we” — playing off his promo on last night’s Raw — now have a mission together to beat Lesnar and take the WWE Universal Championship:

– Ric Flair posted video of his new ad for the convenience store chain Cumberland Farms, which is located in New York, Florida and New England. Flair has a new ad campaign with the chain, and the first ad is below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ric Flair, Seth Rollins, WrestleMania, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading