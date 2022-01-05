wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Gets Name Tweak On WWE Website Roster
January 4, 2022 | Posted by
Seth Rollins is now officially Seth “Freaking” Rollins according to WWE. WWE has updated their roster page entry for Rollins to include his nickname, which he has been using for quite a while at this point.
Rollins had taken to social media to canonize the name last week, as you can see below.
Seth FREAKIN Rollins. On the birth cert babes. pic.twitter.com/RuxzIa2ZcU
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 29, 2021