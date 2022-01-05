wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Gets Name Tweak On WWE Website Roster

January 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is now officially Seth “Freaking” Rollins according to WWE. WWE has updated their roster page entry for Rollins to include his nickname, which he has been using for quite a while at this point.

Rollins had taken to social media to canonize the name last week, as you can see below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading