Seth Rollins Gets Some Payback, Beats Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel
– Seth Rollins finally managed to get some well-deserved payback against Bronson Reed earlier today at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyad, Saudi Arabia. In a grueling match, Rollins delivered several Stomps against Reed. However, it took a Super Stomp off the top rope to finally put Reed away for the three count. After the match, Reed quickly recovered and stared down Rollins, teasing that their feud is far from over.
You can see highlights from Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed match at WWE Crown Jewel below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.
