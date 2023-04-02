wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Gets Revenge On Logan Paul at Wrestlemania (Pics, Clips)

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Logan Paul Seth Rollins Wrestlemania Image Credit: WWE

After months of torment, Seth Rollins was finally able to get revenge and a win on Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 39. The match went back and forth, and at one point boxer and Youtuber KSI got involved on Paul’s behalf, disguised as the Prime mascot. Rollins eventually superkicked Paul in mid-air and hit the stomp to get the pin.

You can follow along with our live coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading