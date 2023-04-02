wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Gets Revenge On Logan Paul at Wrestlemania (Pics, Clips)
After months of torment, Seth Rollins was finally able to get revenge and a win on Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 39. The match went back and forth, and at one point boxer and Youtuber KSI got involved on Paul’s behalf, disguised as the Prime mascot. Rollins eventually superkicked Paul in mid-air and hit the stomp to get the pin.
we used to be a proud society 🥲#WrestleMania @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/xKqMdgdK03
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
Rate the fit out of 10…@WWERollins #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/UZN5JfrQIw
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
😴 Seth Rollins' entrance isn't for everyone…@LoganPaul #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1Bk8u9Rlls
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
That right hand is a CANNON 💥#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/LanJKrhWLF
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
KSI 😂#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GQcH2L0b3j
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
LOGAN PAUL JUST SPLASHED KSI WHO WAS DRESSED AS A BOTTLE OF PRIME 🤣🤣🤣#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gKDNxZr0L9
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
A marquee win for @WWERollins over Logan Paul at #WrestleMania
What a match! pic.twitter.com/OrVjXulGA3
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
KSI come closer.
KSI go back! @LoganPaul | #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/05Xdk7RL8y
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
What a #WrestleMania entrance for the birthday boy @LoganPaul! pic.twitter.com/IPY0KlsvQS
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
#WrestleManiia DRIP!@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/q1iTJBV537
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
It's @KSI!!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OCjQbmExul
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
A @PrimeHydrate #WrestleMania Moment!
Thanks to @WWERollins, @LoganPaul just frog splashed @KSI through a table! pic.twitter.com/Us1Dt7QvQ3
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
An unbelievable SUPERKICK by @WWERollins at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/MJ7DZ6t7Vs
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
