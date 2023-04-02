Seth Rollins Gets Revenge On Logan Paul at Wrestlemania (Pics, Clips)

After months of torment, Seth Rollins was finally able to get revenge and a win on Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 39. The match went back and forth, and at one point boxer and Youtuber KSI got involved on Paul’s behalf, disguised as the Prime mascot. Rollins eventually superkicked Paul in mid-air and hit the stomp to get the pin.

