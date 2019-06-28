wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Has A Warning For Paul Heyman, Matt Hardy Says You Still Don’t Understand, Nikki Bella Makes World Cup Prediction
– A fan asked Seth Rollins on Twitter if he felt it was fair that Paul Heyman, the storyline advocate of Brock Lesnar, was now in charge of RAW. Rollins sent out an in character tweet saying it wasn’t, but warned Heyman not to cross him. Heyman’s job is legitimate and he will oversee all creative aspects of the show, reporting directly to Vince McMahon. It is not part of a storyline. Rollins wrote:
A) it’s not fair. B) I won’t be requesting any such switch. C) Heyman is well aware of what happens if you try and cross me. And if he isn’t, all he has to do is consult his client. Because that guy knows first hand what it’s like to take a beating from me. https://t.co/OjVL4qGlYY
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 28, 2019
– Matt Hardy has released a new video explaining all the various things you don’t understand how hard it is to do for him.
– Nikki Bella offers her World Cup prediction in a new video.
