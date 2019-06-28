wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Has A Warning For Paul Heyman, Matt Hardy Says You Still Don’t Understand, Nikki Bella Makes World Cup Prediction

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– A fan asked Seth Rollins on Twitter if he felt it was fair that Paul Heyman, the storyline advocate of Brock Lesnar, was now in charge of RAW. Rollins sent out an in character tweet saying it wasn’t, but warned Heyman not to cross him. Heyman’s job is legitimate and he will oversee all creative aspects of the show, reporting directly to Vince McMahon. It is not part of a storyline. Rollins wrote:

– Matt Hardy has released a new video explaining all the various things you don’t understand how hard it is to do for him.

– Nikki Bella offers her World Cup prediction in a new video.

