Seth Rollins Says He Hates CM Punk More Than Roman Reigns: ‘I Love Roman’

Seth Rollins may be newly-locked into a feud with Roman Reigns, but it’s no contest when asked who he hates more between Reigns and CM Punk. Rollins assaulted Reigns after their elimination in the Royal Rumble at the hands of Punk, who Rollins has been heatedly feuding with for a while now. Rollins was asked during an appearance on Kay Adams’ Up & Adams who he hates more and wasted no time saying Punk.

“CM Punk, no question,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “I love Roman Reigns. Let’s get that clear, I love him. We came into the industry together. Roman and I broke into WWE together back in 2012. We came in as a trio. The other guy [Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose] he’s gone right now, but Roman and I have stuck around in WWE, and we’ve both risen from the very bottom of WWE to the very top of WWE. Now, Roman’s a different guy. He’s living in his own space, he’s got this kind of narcissistic complex, this god complex going on, and I got ill will towards him because we haven’t seen eye to eye for some time. But there’s also, it’s rooted in love. Thin line between love and hate. I want the best for him.”

He continued, “CM Punk, I want the worst for him. I want the world to crumble around him. Because he’s a selfish scumbag. Punk is the king of narcissism. He’s a guy who’s a gaslighter, he’s a narcissist, and he’s a person who has for years, because he wasn’t in WWE for a while, he left and then he came back, he left, and when he was gone, he just tore this company down, WWE, took our business. He said, ‘This place is terrible, I want it to fail.’ Then, over the past few years, things start getting good, we start making money, we start getting new fans, and somebody decides they want to jump back on. They want to jump back on the ship. They want to ride now that we’re doing well. So we don’t like that. We don’t like those types of people.”

Punk defeated Rollins in January at the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix, but it appears their rivalry is not yet done.