Seth Rollins Hates Football After Chicago Bears Loss, Washington Commanders Respond

Seth Rollins is a huge Chicago Bears fan and his team suffered defeat yesterday against the Washington Commanders. Rollins’ reaction, as he was in attendance, went viral. He later posted that he hated football, and the Commanders’ Twitter page responded by showing a photo of Rollins’ Partners Club pass in the garbage.

His face at the end 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/mHocKCb2TK — p1fw (@p1fw_) October 28, 2024