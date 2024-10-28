wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Hates Football After Chicago Bears Loss, Washington Commanders Respond
October 28, 2024 | Posted by
Seth Rollins is a huge Chicago Bears fan and his team suffered defeat yesterday against the Washington Commanders. Rollins’ reaction, as he was in attendance, went viral. He later posted that he hated football, and the Commanders’ Twitter page responded by showing a photo of Rollins’ Partners Club pass in the garbage.
His face at the end 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/mHocKCb2TK
— p1fw (@p1fw_) October 28, 2024
thanks for coming! pic.twitter.com/htiuakHAXA
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 28, 2024