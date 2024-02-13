– During an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at last week’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins explains how working with a chip on his shoulder is what drives him forward. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Seth Rollins on working best with a chip on his shoulder: “It’s one of those things where I work best, I operate best, when I have a chip on my shoulder. In moments of concern and despair, I can tell myself that the cash in was arguably bigger than being on the marquee because there are a lot of main events that we’ve forgotten about at WrestleMania, but you will not forget that moment of me standing on the stage and swinging the title after cashing in.”

On what drives him forward: “There is that, but like I said, I operate best with a chip on my shoulder. If I feel like there is something that as eluded me or I haven’t accomplished, that’s what drives me forward.”

At WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to defend his title against the winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.