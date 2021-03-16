Seth Rollins Embraces His Heeldom With Positivity In New Social Media Persona

Seth Rollins is going all in on heel levels of positivity in his latest social media posts. Rollins has made his return to Twitter, as he started posting yesterday with a new persona in which he’s over the top with inspirational messages and — well, being that irritating person you see as you scroll through who talks in all caps with multiple exclamation points and permanent adherence to their hashtags of choice.

Rollins kicked off the new look with a video in which he says,

“What’s up guys? I’m back. You know, I took a bit of a hiatus on my Twitter, but the people asked for it. I got lots of comments on the Instagram, lots of DMs, people saying, ‘Seth, when are you coming back to Twitter? We miss you on Twitter! Your tweets were incredible! Lots of controversy from time to time. But we love the tweets, when are you coming back?’ But I said ‘No, no, no, I need to take a break, guys. I need to get off the Tweet machine, you know? I gotta live life.’ I got my protein shake here, I just got out of the gym, you know. Sunny California, beautiful day today, just got out of the gym. Got a little tan on while I was out there, and got my protein shake. But I’m back! I am back on the Twitter Machine, just in time for WrestleMania. I wanted to say thank you guys for all your love and support. Embrace the vision. Gonna be a lot more of these to come, a lot more. But welcome back Rollins, welcome back! Hashtag, ‘WelcomeBackRollins.’”

Of course, he tagged it with #WELCOMEBACKROLLINS, #EMBRACETHEVISION, and just for the hell of it, #PROTEINSHAKE.

Since then, Rollins has been writing every message in all caps, most of which include #EMBRACETHEVISION. You can see some of them below:

INTENSITY PERSONIFIED!!! UPS LIKE JORDAN!!! https://t.co/YLfQahUP1I — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 15, 2021

WE ALL KNOW IT’S TRUE! IF ONLY HE WOULD #EMBRACETHEVISION https://t.co/1dMZrkjaue — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 15, 2021

GREAT CHAMPION, DREW! GREAT SKIRT TOO! BUT C’MON NOW! I’M THE BEST! WHO ELSE PULLS OFF A TURTLENECK WITH THE DRIP LIKE ME?! #DRIP https://t.co/kWVuUO06QR — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 16, 2021