Seth Rollins Offers To Help Cody Rhodes Against Roman Reigns On WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes said on Raw that he plans to hit the Rock back, and Seth Rollins has offered to be Rhodes’ shield. Rhodes and Rollins appeared in the ring for a promo segment on Monday’s episode, with Rhodes thanking fans for supporting him leading to his choosing Roman Reigns to as his WrestleMania opponent. He then talked about The Rock calling his fans “Cody Crybabies” and how Rock may have put his hands on him, but that he plans to return the favor.

That brought out Rollins, who told Rhodes that he understood why he chose to face Reigns at WrestleMania. Rollins told Rhodes to finish the story and end Reigns’ title reign. He noted that the deck is more stacked against Reigns than it ever has been and offered to be a shield for Rhodes before leaving.