Seth Rollins On How Becky Lynch Became One of Wrestling’s Biggest Stars, Theory’s WWE Success

Seth Rollins recently weighed in on how Becky Lynch has become one of wrestling’s biggest stars, Theory’s rise on WWE and more. The Raw star spoke with German outlet Sports1 for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (translation from German via Google):

On if his change in look was to contrast himself from Roman Reigns: “Yes and no. Let’s put it this way: I definitely want to be different from Roman. Roman has a certain way of doing things, how he talks, how he walks, how he acts. Doing it the same way wouldn’t make sense, so I wanted to differentiate myself and that played a role in developing what I embody now. I don’t want to be the one who imitates what others are successfully demonstrating, I want to be the one who does what nobody else is doing. But of course: I’m also a big fan of the wrestling stars of the past and the flashy stars were my favourite. The Macho Man was one of them and it had an impact on what I’m doing right now.”

On Becky Lynch’s “larger than life” character: “Becky has developed into one of the biggest stars in the history of our industry with her personality, she is now the greatest wrestler of all time for me. And you can see that there is more than one way to be “larger than life”. If you’re already physically fit, it’s definitely easier, but there’s another way. You don’t have to look like Hulk Hogan or John Cena, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are also “larger than life”, although they feel physically 1.50. In the end it’s not about the physical conditions, it’s about what you make of your conditions.”

On Road Dogg saying he had “bad habits” when he started in NXT: “Well, I was 25, 26 then, now I’m 36. If you don’t mature a bit over time, you’ve done something wrong ( laughs ). I used to be pretty stubborn, that’s true, and that was a problem starting in WWE twelve years ago and going through the NXT roster. On the other hand, my personality helped me because you need confidence to make it in WWE, but it was difficult with me. It must also have been because I came from another world.”

“…In independent wrestling, which is where I grew up, you’re a lot more on your own, you’ve got a lot more to figure out on your own. And it’s a culture shock when you have to fit in with a big company like WWE and suddenly someone says to you: No, you’re wrong, maybe do it this way and that. It’s a completely different world of experience and I wasn’t quite prepared for it. As a result, there was a lot of friction, strained working relationships and I almost burned my bridges. But fortunately things have turned out for the better and I can look back on that time as an experience that I’ve matured and grown from.”

On Theory’s rise in WWE: “Theory is a guy who has everything it takes – and now has the rocket strapped to his back. Winning Money in the Bank is almost a guarantee of a big title if he plays his cards right. And as the youngest winner of all time, he still has a lot of future ahead of him. If he stays injury free and fulfills his potential, that future is bright.”

On a possible match with Gunther: “I really like what Gunther is doing on SmackDown right now, I’m a big fan. He’s making his own way, dominating the ring, has become an Intercontinental Champion fast, presents like hell and is in fantastic physical shape. And just that face – boy, what a face. I think there is no upper limit for him. He throws everything into what he does. I don’t know what the future will bring and whether it will bring us together again in the ring, but if that’s the case: wonderful. I think we would be able to do something really special in the ring. We will see what happens.”