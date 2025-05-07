Seth Rollins Reveals How Much Time Is Left on His WWE Contract

In an interview with the Chicago Bears podcast (via Fightful), Seth Rollins spoke about how much time he has left on his current WWE contract and how athletes are extending their careers thanks to better information. He noted that he has four to five years left on his deal.

Seth Rollins on the current WWE schedule: “I feel really good. Our schedule has toned down drastically since 2020. Obviously, COVID shut everything down. We were still doing weekly television shows, but we stopped doing our non-televised events. Our non-televised event schedule was pretty nuts. Then we got back to it in 2021. But WWE merged with UFC over this past year. They started a new company called TKO, and TKO is really focused on making as much money as they can, which they’re a business. I get that. But one of the things that they’ve really cut back on are non-televised events. Our non-televised events used to happen every weekend before our standard Monday Night Raw or after our Friday Night Smackdown, and that would happen every week throughout the entire year.”

On wanting to wrestle 200 matches a year: “So I would wrestle like 200 matches a year sometimes, which was crazy. Wouldn’t recommend, would not recommend. I loved it as a young man. when you’re in your twenties guys, you do whatever you want, right? You’re invincible. You wake up the next day, nothing happened. As, as the years start to go on, the injuries start to pile up. It’s just.. sleeping with the wrong pillow can be a three day injury. So it’s like yeah, I’m at, I’m at my place now where I feel really good. The schedule is tightened up. I’m not falling down nearly as much as I used to. Look, the information is better now, man. I firmly believe that players of past generations in whatever sport you were in, had the information been as available as it is now, you guys could have played longer too.”

On how much time is left on his WWE contract: “You know what I mean? Dan Marino could have been Tom Brady. It could have happened if the information was available. Tom has just taken advantage of every little bit of information available um, that is out there. Every data point that he can find and figure, he figured out a way to, you know, beat time back a little bit and I feel that way as well as wrestlers, you look at what we’re able to do and we’re able to do it better, longer, men and women. So I very much feel like I got about four or five years left on this current contract. I feel like I could do it, into my mid forties and we’ll see what happens, but I feel, I feel very good.”