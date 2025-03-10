Seth Rollins Says He Was a Hulk Hogan Fan Growing Up, Not Surprised By Hogan Being Booed

Seth Rollins expanded on his thoughts about Hulk Hogan being booed on Raw’s Netflix debut in a new interview. Rollins previously spoke about the WWE Hall of Famer being booed on the Raw episode, noting that “I am all for people getting what they deserve. That’s how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed.” He was asked about Hogan in an interview with WFAN ahead of Raw in Madison Square Garden and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On his own interactions with Hogan: “I was a Hogan fan growing up. I’ve said it a million times, the dude has been nothing but kind to me in my life and our interactions. Doesn’t make him a good person. Obviously, he’s run into some issues as of late. We’ll see if he clears those up. That’s his business though.”

On Hogan being booed on Raw’s Netflix premiere: “I was not surprised. He hasn’t done a lot to harbor good will in his name over the past few years. With everything going on with him, he came out, I saw it coming. I don’t know if anybody else did, but I did.”