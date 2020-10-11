Seth Rollins Hypes His Final Address as the Monday Night Messiah

– As previously reported, Seth Rollins is scheduled to bid farewell to Raw tomorrow after he was drafted to SmackDown last week. Rollins commented on his Raw farewell earlier today, in which he will deliver his “final address as the Monday Night Messiah.”

He wrote, “Still with you a little longer. Where I’m going, they cannot come. Final address of the Monday Night Messiah… for the Greater Good. #WWERaw” Rollins is a poet, and he didn’t know it.

You can view that tweet below. Following his drafting to SmackDown, Rollins re-dubbed himself as SmackDown’s Savior.