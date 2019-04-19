Seth Rollins: “I Always Believed The Shield Would Live Forever”

In an interview with The Quad City Times, Seth Rollins spoke about the last match of The Shield that happens this Sunday, which is happening because Dean Ambrose is getting set to leave the company. Here are highlights:

On the Shield’s final match: “It just kind of just worked out, in an unfortunate way, obviously not something we ever wanted to say the final chapter. I always believed The Shield would live forever. Now we have this last weekend and it just happens to end up in Moline. It’s very poetic. It will be a cool experience to do in front of friends and family.”

On facing Brock Lesnar: “Facing Brock Lesnar never came into my realm of possibility. I dreamed a lot of big dreams as a kid. But there are things that have happened I never would have even thought were possible — like being on the cover of a video game, being an action figure. It’s been pretty surreal.”

On his WWE run so far: “I try to take everything in as it comes. It’s not very often you get 80,000 people on your side, facing one of the most decorated combat sports athletes, and having my friends and family there. It will definitely go down in history for me, as my legacy.”