Bully Ray Praises Referee For How She Handled Seth Rollins Injury on WWE SNME

As noted over the weekend, Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate injury during his match against LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, resulting in various changes to the show that ultimately led to LA Knight winning and Goldberg’s closing speech being cutoff. Triple H said after the show that the injury “doesn’t look good.”

After Rollins was injured, referee Jessica Carr, along with Paul Heyman, quickly attended to Rollins, who was unable to stand.

Bully Ray discussed the job Carr did on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio (h/t WrestlingInc), praising her for her awareness.

“That’s not an easy spot, but she handled it like a pro. She’s got people screaming in her ear in the back, she’s looking at Seth Rollins, she’s looking at Paul Heyman, she’s gotta keep LA Knight away. That’s a tough spot for any referee, I’m not just saying for a female referee, any referee where you’re not expecting that to happen and then all of the sudden in a moments notice, in a snap of a finger, you are the point person now. You become the ring general in that moment, you have to get the messages to everybody … phenomenal job by Jessica Carr all weekend long.”

Carr is a graduate of Team 3D Academy.