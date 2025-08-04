Seth Rollins Refuses To ‘Divulge’ If He Was Ever Injured On Rich Eisen Show

Seth Rollins, fresh off winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title at Summerslam, appeared on the Rich Eisen Show today. Rollins was in character for the appearance. Highlights are below (h/t PWInsider).

* Eisen joked that Rollins was late due to traffic, but that you can’t trust anything he says. He also joked about Rollins being “hurt.”

* Rollins said that the Eisen show was crucial to his “ruse” and that he “can’t divulge” whether he had actually been hurt when he was on the Eisen show previously and said he was. He thanked Eisen for giving him a platform to “fool the world.”

* Rollins said he will appear on RAW tonight.

* Rollins said his wife, Becky Lynch, was “upset” about having to lie to friends and family about Rollins’ injury, and that he told his daughter that he had a “pretend boo boo.” Rollins said his daughter ended up telling her teacher.

* Rollins noted that he went as far as to use crutches when taking his daughter to school, and used them whenever he went out. He said he found them excruciating and thought they might hurt his shoulders.

* Rollins said he was also pushed through the airport in a wheelchair.