wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Interview Added to Monday’s WWE RAW
December 21, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced that a sit-down interview with Seth Rollins has been added to this Monday’s episode of RAW. Here’s the updated lineup:
* The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis
* Seth Rollins sit-down interview
Oooh. You thought he was done talking !? Haha nah.
This Monday, I go 1on1 with Seth Rollins in an exclusive sitdown interview and it gets REAL ! 😳
See what the visionary has to say this Monday on #WWERAW #WWE @WWE @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/lSpp8PQNOe
— Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) December 22, 2024
More Trending Stories
- AEW Clarifies ‘Rolling’ Content For Max Launch, Says Content Will Not Roll Off
- Details on WWE Reaction To Allegations of Misconduct Against Producer Lee Fitting
- More on Tessa Blanchard Signing With TNA, Blanchard Hoping to Go To WWE
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Initial Reaction To The AEW Continental Classic