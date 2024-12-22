Seth Rollins Interview Added to Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that a sit-down interview with Seth Rollins has been added to this Monday’s episode of RAW. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis

* Seth Rollins sit-down interview

Oooh. You thought he was done talking !? Haha nah.

This Monday, I go 1on1 with Seth Rollins in an exclusive sitdown interview and it gets REAL ! 😳

See what the visionary has to say this Monday on #WWERAW #WWE @WWE @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/lSpp8PQNOe

— Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) December 22, 2024