Seth Rollins Interview Added to Monday’s WWE RAW

December 21, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins WWE Raw 12-16-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced that a sit-down interview with Seth Rollins has been added to this Monday’s episode of RAW. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis
* Seth Rollins sit-down interview

