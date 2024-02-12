Seth Rollins Invites Jason And Travis Kelce To WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins spoke to Sports Illustrated (per Fightful) about Super Bowl LVIII where the Kansas City Chiefs won the game over the San Francisco 49ers in OT.

During it, the top WWE star invited Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, former Philadelphia Eagles center, to WrestleMania 40 this April.

“I would extend an invitation to both George and Travis. We’re in Philly, his brother [Jason Kelce] is there. We can have both of the Kelces there, why not? Let’s have a party. Bring your girl. Bring all the Swifties. Let’s go. I love everybody. Let’s party. George, he’s coming to WrestleMania anyway. He was at WrestleMania last year, he comes to all the WrestleManias, he’s coming anyway. I’d love to have the Kelces there. All of them. Bring the whole crew.”