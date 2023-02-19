wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Is The Joker In Latest Wrestlemania 39 Promo

February 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins Wrestlemania Image Credit: WWE

Wrestlemania is set to go Hollywood again, which means WWE superstars featuring in parodies of Hollywood movies. In this case, Seth Rollins takes on the role of the Joker in a send-up of the 2019 movie that won Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar. Unlike that movie, Batman does show up here, with Becky Lynch doing her best Batman voice after Rollins’ interpretive dance.

