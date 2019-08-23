wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Is “The Luckiest Man Alive” After Engagement To Becky Lynch
August 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins took to social media to comment on his recent engagement to Becky Lynch. The Raw Women’s Champion announced the engagement yesterday in a social media post of her own.
I’m the luckiest man alive. pic.twitter.com/fmPXv7QV9C
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 23, 2019
Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019
