– WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced more for tomorrow’s Money in the Bank fallout edition of Monday Night Raw. Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins and WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena will both appear live on WWE Raw tomorrow night.

Also, the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments kick off tomorrow. Tomorrow’s WWE Raw is being held at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The show will be broadcast live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs. GUNTHER

* King of the Ring Tournament begins

* Queen of the Ring Tournament begins

* WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returns

* Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins to appear live

* WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena to appear live