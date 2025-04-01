wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Compares John Cena’s WWE Run To Kansas City Chiefs ‘Fatigue’
Seth Rollins recently named John Cena as the best wrestling comparison to the notion of “Chiefs fatigue” among NFL fans. The Kansas City team has become a favorite of NFL fans to hate upon due to their dominance, and Rollins made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week where he was asked if there was a wrestler who had a career direction similar to that of the Chief.s
“John Cena’s the perfect example of that,” Rollins said (per Wrestling Inc). “He would win so much, they would just boo him. ‘We want Cena, Cena sucks! We want Cena, Cena sucks!'”
The Chiefs have won the AFC Championship in five of the last six years and were Super Bowl Champions in 2022 and 2023. Cena, of course, is a 16-time world champion in WWE and is seeking his 17th as he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
