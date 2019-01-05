WWE News: Seth Rollins Officially Joins Royal Rumble Match, NBA Player Talks About Facing The Rock, and Footage of Matt Hardy Visiting India

– At last night’s WWE Raw house show in Columbus, Georgia, Seth Rollins announced that he is joining the Rumble match at the 2019 Royal Rumble event. He now joins the match along with Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, R-Truth, New Day as confirmed competitors. You can check out the video WWE shared of the promo Seth Rollins cut at the event announcing his entrance into the match below.

Felt it tonight, man. Sick of waiting around for things to change. All this “fresh start” garbage is passé. It’s on us to make this place what we want. And it starts with me. #takingitback I want the whole world to know I’m coming for it all. https://t.co/qwQHvjgcnK — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 5, 2019

– Bleacher Report released a video where Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about facing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He’s later asked about facing The Rock in a wrestling match. You can check out that clip below.

"I'd kill him" – Giannis on if he could beat @TheRock in a wrestling match 😂 (via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/GYKteNfHwO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2019

– WWE released a video of Matt Hardy’s recent promotional trip to India that was shown on This Week in WWE. You can check out that video clip below.