Seth Rollins Jokes About Rumors He’s Dating Becky Lynch, Talks 2015 Injury

– Seth Rollins had a pithy comment about rumors that he’s dating Becky Lynch while speaking with the Irish Mirror. Speaking to the site to promote next month’s UK tour, Rollins was asked about the rumors that he’s involved with the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion.

“I’ll leave that one up to you,” Rollins joked. He also discussed the injury he suffered in Dublin in 2015 that forced him relinquish the WWE Championship at the time.

“I’ve never had any ill-will with the Irish fans, I don’t think, and I hope they’ve never had any ill-will towards me. I’ve always loved the country and when I got hurt they were very respectful and understanding and appreciative. The times I’ve come back to Dublin since then they’ve been very receptive to me.

The site also asked him about his match with Finn Balor at Summerslam 2016, which resulted in Balor’s shoulder being injured and leaving him on the shelf for eight months.

“I hope they don’t hold it against me that I hurt Finn,” Rollins said of the incident. “I didn’t mean to, I promise! He’s back and healthy and doing awesome as the Intercontinental Champion so I think me and the Irish fans are on good terms. I know they’re a stubborn bunch but I think we’re alright.”