Seth Rollins Jokes About Young Bucks Wearing His Jacket, Bucks Respond

Seth Rollins has made note of the Young Bucks appropriating his jacket in their new personas, congratulating the jacket on making it through the Forbidden Door. As you may know from watching AEW Dynamite or Being the Elite, the Bucks have embrased a new persona and changed up their look in the process. That included them recently wearing a jacket similar to Rollins’, which the WWE star joked about on Twitter:

“CONGRATULATIONS to my jacket on its successful trip through the FORBIDDEN DOOR!! #EMBRACETHEVISION #RINGLEADER”

The Bucks have since updated their Twitter bio, which now references Rollins’ old Tyler Black name and reads: