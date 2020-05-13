Seth Rollins: Karrion Kross Has ‘All The Potential In The World’

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Seth Rollins praised Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross, stating that the latter has ‘all the potential’ to succeed in WWE.

He said: “I’ve known Scarlett for a very long time. Karrion is someone that I’m starting to become familiar with. Scarlett is from Chicago, she came up in the Chicago indies. I was there before she was even training to be a wrestler. I remember she was this annoying little girl that wouldn’t go away at the shows in Chicago, and now to see what she’s turned into, it’s awesome, man. It’s really inspiring to see someone, who maybe I didn’t see so much potential in to begin with, get to this point in her career. She’s made it to the big time, and I think Karrion’s got all the potential in the world. Obviously their entrance (Wednesday) was something to behold. I’m looking forward to seeing what becomes of that. You only get one shot to make that first impression, and they did it with flying colors.“