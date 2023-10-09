wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Reportedly Kicking Off Tonight’s WWE Raw
October 9, 2023 | Posted by
Seth Rollins will be opening up tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider has confirmed that Rollins, who retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Saturday’s WWE Fastlane, will be kicking off tonight’s show.
Raw airs live on USA Network starting at 8 PM ET.
