wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Reportedly Kicking Off Tonight’s WWE Raw

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins, WWE Supershow Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins will be opening up tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider has confirmed that Rollins, who retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Saturday’s WWE Fastlane, will be kicking off tonight’s show.

Raw airs live on USA Network starting at 8 PM ET.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading