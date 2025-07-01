wrestling / News

Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight Set For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

June 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Saturday Night's Main Event 7-12-25 SR LAK Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins will battle LA Knight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in a couple of weeks. It was announced on Monday’s episode of Raw that Rollins will face Knight, who has been seeking payback against Rollins for Money in the Bank, at the July 12th show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on NBC, is:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Goldberg
* Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

