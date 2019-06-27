Seth Rollins, Lance Storm, Rusev and Others React to WWE’s Big Paul Heyman-Eric Bischoff Announcement

As we previously reported, WWE announced that Paul Heyman is the new executive director of RAW and Eric Bischoff is the new executive director of Smackdown. Both positions are new and both men are at the top of their respective brands, but will report directly to Vince McMahon. The wrestling world has reacted on Twitter, which you can see below.

The Bisch is back!! #teamwwe — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 27, 2019

Wild card rules we get Hulk Hogan on Monday and Hollywood Hogan on Tuesday …… i love it! — Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 27, 2019

Anything creative going on today, Wrestling Twitter? — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 27, 2019

The real news here is the confirmation that @HeyHeyItsConrad is the wrestling Illuminati. — Sterling (@WWEGraves) June 27, 2019

I wish people would look toward the future instead of the past — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) June 27, 2019

Didn’t even know about it until this uproar haha https://t.co/PRorKAeTpr — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) June 27, 2019

Congrats to the Main Man ⁦@HeymanHustle⁩ – get ready for some amazing ⁦@WWE⁩ action!! pic.twitter.com/J4vXSJt9gJ — Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) June 27, 2019

I did not see this coming. https://t.co/tm2Dl3GkiA — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 27, 2019

Nasty Boys to Smackdown? — Damian Mackle (@KillianDain) June 27, 2019