Seth Rollins, Lance Storm, Rusev and Others React to WWE’s Big Paul Heyman-Eric Bischoff Announcement
As we previously reported, WWE announced that Paul Heyman is the new executive director of RAW and Eric Bischoff is the new executive director of Smackdown. Both positions are new and both men are at the top of their respective brands, but will report directly to Vince McMahon. The wrestling world has reacted on Twitter, which you can see below.
The Bisch is back!! #teamwwe
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 27, 2019
Wild card rules we get Hulk Hogan on Monday and Hollywood Hogan on Tuesday …… i love it!
— Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 27, 2019
Check your DMs @HeymanHustle https://t.co/ZB7z2jPoko
— ecIII (@therealec3) June 27, 2019
Anything creative going on today, Wrestling Twitter?
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 27, 2019
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) June 27, 2019
The real news here is the confirmation that @HeyHeyItsConrad is the wrestling Illuminati.
— Sterling (@WWEGraves) June 27, 2019
I wish people would look toward the future instead of the past
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) June 27, 2019
Didn’t even know about it until this uproar haha https://t.co/PRorKAeTpr
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) June 27, 2019
Congrats to the Main Man @HeymanHustle – get ready for some amazing @WWE action!! pic.twitter.com/J4vXSJt9gJ
— Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) June 27, 2019
I did not see this coming. https://t.co/tm2Dl3GkiA
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 27, 2019
Nasty Boys to Smackdown?
— Damian Mackle (@KillianDain) June 27, 2019
🤯This’ll be interesting🤔 https://t.co/coxsDOndZw
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) June 27, 2019
Agreed https://t.co/kWxWpno1in
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 27, 2019
This is just the start… you know that right?
— David Lagana (@Lagana) June 27, 2019
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) June 27, 2019
