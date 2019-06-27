wrestling / News

Seth Rollins, Lance Storm, Rusev and Others React to WWE’s Big Paul Heyman-Eric Bischoff Announcement

June 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins Royal Rumble

As we previously reported, WWE announced that Paul Heyman is the new executive director of RAW and Eric Bischoff is the new executive director of Smackdown. Both positions are new and both men are at the top of their respective brands, but will report directly to Vince McMahon. The wrestling world has reacted on Twitter, which you can see below.

