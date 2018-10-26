Seth Rollins Would Like to Team With Ronda Rousey For Mixed Match Challenge

Seth Rollins took part in a media call prior to Raw (via Sportskeeda) and spoke about the Shield and who he’d like to tag with for Mixed Match Challenge…

On Who He’d Like to Tag With For Mixed Match Challenge: “Can I pick Ronda Rousey? Yeah, I’d pick Ronda if she is available. I know she can break anyone in front of her, man or woman. Although as a second choice I’d pick my best friend Bayley. Bayley is my favorite female on the roster, so she’ll be fun to tag with!”

On The Shield: “The Shield is not only the best trio in WWE right now, but it is also the best trio in WWE history.”