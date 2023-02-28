wrestling / News

Seth Rollins & Logan Paul Go Face To Face & More On Next Week’s WWE Raw

February 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 3-6-23 Image Credit: WWE

Next week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature a face-to-face between Seth Rollins & Logan Paul, plus more. WWE announced the following for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Non-Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella
* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano
* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa
* John Cena returns
* Seth Rollins and Logan Paul meet face-to-face

