Seth Rollins & Logan Paul Go Face To Face & More On Next Week’s WWE Raw

Next week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature a face-to-face between Seth Rollins & Logan Paul, plus more. WWE announced the following for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Non-Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* John Cena returns

* Seth Rollins and Logan Paul meet face-to-face