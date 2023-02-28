wrestling / News
Seth Rollins & Logan Paul Go Face To Face & More On Next Week’s WWE Raw
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature a face-to-face between Seth Rollins & Logan Paul, plus more. WWE announced the following for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Non-Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella
* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano
* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa
* John Cena returns
* Seth Rollins and Logan Paul meet face-to-face
Get ready for an absolutely STACKED #WWERaw next week!
✌️ The return of @JohnCena
📱 @WWERollins and @LoganPaul meet face-to-face
👊 @FightOwensFight vs. @WWESoloSikoa
😈 @FinnBalor vs. @JohnnyGargano
💋 @BiancaBelairWWE vs. @CarmellaWWE
TICKETS 🎟: https://t.co/Ksftq1P1bx pic.twitter.com/rlYIjjgKk7
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023
