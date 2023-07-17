Seth Rollins Says His WrestleMania Match With Logan Paul Benefitted From ‘Two Fanbases’

Appearing recently on Out of Character, WWE’s Seth Rollins shared some details on his experience facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39 and what the inclusion of people like Paul in WWE means for the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Rollins expressed the value new names can hold in order to bring new fans into the wrestling industry, especially when they possess the necessary talent to put on a good show. You can find a few highlights from Rollins and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On the scope of his WrestleMania bout with Logan Paul: “I knew wrestling against Logan Paul was gonna be huge in its own way, because there are so many people that know who Logan Paul is that have no idea what WWE is. We’re still in the … ongoing stages of melding those two fanbases. And so I knew that it was gonna be a great opportunity for me to have a spotlight with a guy who has a megaphone on him no matter what he does. And so to be a part of that, and to try to really take my act to the next level and to get it in front of people that may have never seen it before, I was really looking forward to that.”

On the quality of the match in question: “Obviously, [with] Logan, I didn’t know what to expect entirely. I had not really worked with him at all prior to [the] Royal Rumble. But [he is] super athletic, so I knew going in we were gonna be able to kind of work with that. And it turned out to be one of my favorite WrestleMania matches I’ve ever had, actually.”

On not being aware of the outside notoriety of new stars: “So Logan Paul and Bad Bunny are two total reasons that I know I’m not hip — I ain’t with it no more. I had no idea who these people were before they came to WWE. And KSI — same thing. I’m too old, man. Too old. I’m not cool anymore.”