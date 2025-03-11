wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Loses Nickname On WWE Roster Page
March 11, 2025
Seth Rollins is no longer Freakin’, with the nickname dropped from his WWE roster page entry. As Fightful notes, Rollins’ roster entry no longer lists him as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in the header although the bio on the page continues to list his nickname.
Rollins began to be referred to as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins back in 2021 under Vince McMahon.
O site oficial da WWE tirou o apelido “Freakin” do nome de Seth Rollins.
O que eles pretendem fazer com isso, eu não sei. Mas estou curioso para ver essa run dele para a #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/1iktWDkOuQ
— Portal PWBR 🤼 (@pwbrportal) March 11, 2025
