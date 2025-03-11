wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Loses Nickname On WWE Roster Page

March 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WWE Raw 6-17-24 Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins is no longer Freakin’, with the nickname dropped from his WWE roster page entry. As Fightful notes, Rollins’ roster entry no longer lists him as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in the header although the bio on the page continues to list his nickname.

Rollins began to be referred to as Seth “Freakin'” Rollins back in 2021 under Vince McMahon.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading