Seth Rollins Would Love To Call Chicago Bears Games When He Retires

Seth Rollins has a very particular hope for his career path when he retires from the ring: calling Chicago Bears games. Rollins is known for his love of the NFL team and he appeared on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina where he joked that he may be coming after Tom Brady’s job when he hangs up the boots.

“Family life rules,” Rollins began (per Fightful). “I have a great time when it’s just me and the girls. I love just chilling, hanging out, and taking the kid to all of her activities and dance classes and gymnastic classes. I also would love to kick Tom Brady out of the booth and take his spot [laughs]. He’s busy owning the Raiders and stuff.”

He continued, ” When I’m done when championships, I’d love to come in there and do that. My dream is to sit in the booth and call Bears games. I would love to be on color for one of those games. Play-by-play, that might be over my pay grade, but I can do some color commentary. Put a microphone in front of me, I know what I’m talking about, I can get some stuff done. I might add a little flavor to it, too. Something a little different. Anyone listening, if you’re looking for a new color guy in the booth, Sundays I’m free.”

Rollins was part of last night’s Royal Rumble and assaulted Roman Reigns after being eliminated alongside the OTC.