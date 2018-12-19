Quantcast

 

Seth Rollins Would Love to Have a Match With Kenny Omega

December 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Seth Rollins recently did an interview with Iridian Fierro (transcript via Wrestling Inc), and spoke about his desire to face off with NJPW’s Kenny Omega…

“Kenny and I worked in Ring of Honor for a short period of time together,” Rollins said. “But that was another lifetime ago, ya know what I mean? It was 6 – 7 – 8 – it’s probably 10 years at this point now so we never officially had a one-n-one match and the question was given to me, ‘If I can have a match with anybody outside of the WWE, who would it be?’ and I think the obvious answer was Kenny Omega. He’s one guy I’ve never faced one-on-one and I’m all about testing myself against the absolute best. Make no mistake about it, Kenny is one of the best in the world.”

