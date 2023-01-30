Seth Rollins Would Love to See FTR Come Back to WWE, Is Excited For WWE 2K23

Seth Rollins is a fan of FTR, and he would like to see them return to WWE. Rollins spoke with Wrestling Inc over Royal Rumble weekend and weighed in on the potential for the team to make a return to the company plus more. You can check out some highlights below:

On FTR: “Yeah. Great talents. Hell of a tag team. Good guys. Always had a good relationship with them. I’d love to see them come back if they want to come back and hang out with us.”

On being excited for WWE 2K23: “Oh, the game’s sick, man. It keeps getting better. It’s like up and down. They’re always trying new things at 2K, trying to figure out what’s going to be the best recipe. These next-gen systems though were unreal. So just the mods of all the characters, they look beautiful. The gameplay is incredible, at least what I saw today. Didn’t get a chance to jump in the WarGames match. I think that was the one thing I wanted to dabble in when I saw kind of the highlights, but I look great, my wife looks great, the game plays well; it’s all a win.”