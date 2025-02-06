– During today’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show

Fightful, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed the Elimination Chamber, along with his rival CM Punk qualifying for the match, along with John Cena being given a slot in the match without qualifying for it. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Seth Rollins on CM Punk and John Cena being in the Elimination Chamber: “CM Punk in the chamber, we don’t love that. John Cena, we love that. We love John. John didn’t even qualify, ‘I’m John Cena, I’m doing it.’ Alright, I get it.”

On if Rollins should simply try to declare himself for the match: “You know what, I’ve tried that, they don’t flow with me. I’m a guy that likes to earn my way in. I like a good fight. I got a fight in a couple weeks, we’ll get in there, and then I’ll worry about Punk and Cena and worry about getting into the main event of WrestleMania.”

There will be additional qualifying matches who determines who will be the three other competitors in the men’s Chamber match. WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and streamed on Netflix internationally.