Seth Rollins Makes Surprise Appearance at NXT Show in Davenport, Iowa (Pics, Video)

April 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WrestleMania 35

– Seth Rollins surprised Iowa fans by appearing at NXT’s live event in Davenport on Friday night. You can see pics below of Rollins, who is from the state, appearing at the show. Fightful reports that Rollins cut a promo to the fans and then exited the ring, holding the Universal Championship high at the entrance ramp.

NXT, Seth Rollins, Jeremy Thomas

