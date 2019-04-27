wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Makes Surprise Appearance at NXT Show in Davenport, Iowa (Pics, Video)
– Seth Rollins surprised Iowa fans by appearing at NXT’s live event in Davenport on Friday night. You can see pics below of Rollins, who is from the state, appearing at the show. Fightful reports that Rollins cut a promo to the fans and then exited the ring, holding the Universal Championship high at the entrance ramp.
@WWERollins Seth Freakin’ Rollins at #NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/YtCsMjJ6z0
— Dez Darling (@xxxxdeimosxxxx) April 27, 2019
#NXTDavenport seth Rollins is in Davenport pic.twitter.com/oFNDPvOv13
— aj (@James87058364) April 27, 2019
SETH FREAKIN ROLLINS IS AT NXT DAVENPORT!! #BurnItDown @WWERollins #nxtdavenport #iowa #wwe #nxt pic.twitter.com/S8eHJd1Ud3
— Nathan Burrows (@Nburrows1990) April 27, 2019
@WWERollins at #NXTDavenport! pic.twitter.com/l1TU3qTScw
— Greg (@itsmesquidman) April 27, 2019
Welcome home, Champ ❤
The Inaugural NXT Champion @WWERollins is back to his home, surprising #NXTUniverse in #NXTDavenport pic.twitter.com/Yi0hZdPWfY
— Eddie (@HEEL_Rollins_) April 27, 2019
