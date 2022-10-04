Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)

– The action continued after last night’s edition of WWE Raw went off the air with a brawl between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. Seth Rollins came out and said no contact clause for his Fight Pit Match with Riddle expired. Riddle then came out, and the two brawled around the ring before getting into the ring. You can see a clip of the off-air promo and brawl that was posted on Twitter below.

The two will finally face one another once again later this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit Match. Former UFC champ Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee. The event will be held on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.