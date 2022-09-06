Seth Rollins On Why He’s ‘Never Really Liked’ Matt Riddle Outside Of The Ring, If He Enjoys Working With Him

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Seth Rollins discussed his issues with Matt Riddle outside of the ring, if he enjoys working with Riddle in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Seth Rollins on his issues with Matt Riddle outside of the ring: “As long as I’ve known the guy, I’ve never really liked his attitude. I’ve never really liked the way he goes about his business. A lot of the ways he sort of disrespected guys that were way above his pay grade when he was down at NXT – the Booker Ts, the Goldbergs, the Brock Lesnars. I’m just like, ‘Dude, pay your dues, work your way up, you’re so good.’ He’s so ultra-talented in the ring, just like he was in the Octagon. That’s never been his issue. His issue is his head, getting himself mentally where he needs to be able to consistently perform. He’s trying to talk his way to the top, which I respect in some ways. At the same time, you’re going to get there, just work your way up the right way. So, I never really liked that.

“It really kicked off, there was an incident with his now ex-wife, where he was taking her side as she was, better or worse, body-shaming—that’s the only way I can put it—my wife and some of the other girls in the locker room, completely unprovoked. I understand, as a husband, you have to take your wife’s side, but you also can zip your trap sometimes. I felt like him taking her side, I just was like, ‘You gotta shut up.’ Essentially, the guy opens his mouth when he shouldn’t and says things that he shouldn’t when he shouldn’t, and it gets him in some hot water. I don’t like the way he conducts himself.”

On if he enjoys working with Riddle in WWE: “I’m a professional. So, I get the job done, and I think anybody I’ve ever worked with you can ask that, no matter what’s going on backstage, when the red light is on and we’re in front of the crowd, it’s a different person. Backstage, it’s a different situation as well. There’s Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle backstage – we’re never going out, hanging out at bars and partying or anything like that. Probably not even sharing a slice of pizza. Then, there’s Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle in the ring. Like I said, I’m a professional, so I handle things accordingly on both sides of the camera.”

