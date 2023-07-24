Seth Rollins Says He and Matt Riddle Have Settled Their Issues

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle had some issues between them last year, but Rollins says those are in the past. Rollins talked about his real-life animosity with Riddle from that time during his appearance on the ImPAULsive Show. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On settling his issues with Riddle: “Things that happen outside of here, that is what it is … he apologized and we’ve mended fences. I don’t write anybody off, I’m not like one of those guys that’s like ‘No second chances; you do wrong by me, I hate you forever.’ I’m not that stubborn, it’s not that serious –- unless you do some real nasty stuff. Everyone makes mistakes, and I’m all about forgiveness, second chances, what have you. I will give you the benefit of the doubt. He was a big man about it and came forward and apologized and we were able to work together, and I’m happy for that.”

On his referencing Riddle’s personal issues in an interview segment: “I don’t think there’s ever such thing as ‘too far’… you remember it though, and we’re talking about it months later. We had a bit of a real-life beef if you will. I had a bit of an issue with him. You kind of got to see that play out on live television a little bit and it worked to our favor. Because now we have our own moment that’s viral and you remember and it affected you. Win, win, win, I would say.”