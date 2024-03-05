wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Announces He’s Medically Cleared To Return To Ring
Seth Rollins is now able to return to the ring, announcing on WWE Raw that he’s been medically cleared. Monday’s show saw Rollins announce that he received 100% medical clearance to return to the ring this morning.
Rollins has been out of in-ring action since his match with Jinder Mahal on WWE Raw in January. He suffered a torn meniscus. He is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.
In addition, Rollins and Rhodes have been challenged to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on night one of WrestleMania. Rhodes said he would give Rock his answer on this week’s Smackdown.
WHO does @CodyRhodes wanna talk about? 👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/22CgOMPzR7
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2024
World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins has a strong message for @TheRock!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4Zyde4YugU
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2024
THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown@CodyRhodes gives @TheRock his answer for what's happening at #WrestleMania!
📍 DALLAS
🎟️ https://t.co/EsoIEQaeUk pic.twitter.com/0sDIP1RJRf
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2024
"I think I'm gonna call @TheRock Diarrhea Dwayne…"@WWERollins has a new name for The Great One on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/N3RaH19Cvi
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Darby Allin Has Been Medically Cleared To Climb Mount Everest, Leaves This Month
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Tapping Into Sting Nostalgia, His Strategy In WCW
- Note On Sting’s Retirement, AEW & Tony Khan Insisted He Go Out As Champion
- Sting Says AEW Revolution Match Is In Top Three Of His Career, Talks AEW Future