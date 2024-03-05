Seth Rollins Announces He’s Medically Cleared To Return To Ring

Seth Rollins is now able to return to the ring, announcing on WWE Raw that he’s been medically cleared. Monday’s show saw Rollins announce that he received 100% medical clearance to return to the ring this morning.

Rollins has been out of in-ring action since his match with Jinder Mahal on WWE Raw in January. He suffered a torn meniscus. He is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

In addition, Rollins and Rhodes have been challenged to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on night one of WrestleMania. Rhodes said he would give Rock his answer on this week’s Smackdown.