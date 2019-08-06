Seth Rollins Gets Medically Cleared for Summerslam

– Per an official update from WWE.com, Seth Rollins has been medically cleared to compete at Summerslam 2019 later this weekend after getting attacked last night on Raw by Brock Lesnar. You can read WWE’s update below.

Seth Rollins was evaluated by WWE medical personnel following yet another attack at the hands of Brock Lesnar on Raw, and has been medically cleared to challenge Lesnar for the Universal Title this Sunday at SummerSlam.

Rollins will face Universal champion Brock Lesnar in a title rematch on Sunday, August 11 at Summerslam 2019. The event will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.