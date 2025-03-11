Seth Rollins Says He Has ‘Mercy’ For Travis Scott Over Cody Rhodes Slap

Seth Rollins is willing to give Travis Scott a bit of grace over his slap to Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. As noted, Rhodes was reportedly injured by the slap Scott delivered during the end segment of the PPV. Scott has earned criticism for the matter, and Seth Rollins was asked about the situation in his interview with WFAN.

“I have mercy on Travis Scott,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “That is not a man that needs to be in a wrestling ring with these giant humans. No offense to him, but he’s a cruiserweight, brother. He can wrestle Rey Mysterio, maybe. He doesn’t know what he’s doing in there. He just whacked him in the side of the head, gave him a big ol bruise, busted him open, just awful.”

Rollins continued, “If Cody gets his hands on him, it’s done and dusted. Cody isn’t like Braun Strowman or Andre The Giant, he’s not a massive guy, but he dwarfs Travis Scott. If he can get through Travis’ team of people, it’s game over for him. Cody is a very nice guy, I won’t speak on his behalf, but he has an undercurrent of frustration in there, especially when he gets taken advantage of in a situation like that, absolutely.”

Rhodes reportedly texted Conrad Thompson and said that Scott “didn’t touch” him.