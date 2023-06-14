Seth Rollins On How He Came Up With Idea For Money in the Bank Cash-In

In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Seth Rollins spoke about his Money in the Bank cash-in from 2015 and when he came up with the idea. Rollins cashed in during the main event of Wrestlemania 31, turning Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar into a triple threat. He then won the WWE title by pinning Reigns.

He said: “I had the idea to do the cash-in a couple of months before WrestleMania. So probably January [2015], December [2014]. I’m riding in the car with Cesaro, Claudio Castagnoli, and we’re booking the territory as we do, and I’ve got these ideas and I’m running them by him. He’s got his ideas, and we’re just trying to come up with some stuff, and it seemed like a good idea, but I had to find the right time to put the bug in somebody’s ear. I thought it was a great opportunity to create a moment unlike any we’ve ever seen. I thought it was a great way to build myself, but also to build Roman [Reigns] and give him somebody to chase. I just didn’t think the time was right, I didn’t think the audience was ready for that victory, and fortunately for me, I think people saw it that way as well.“