Seth Rollins, Miz, and Samoa Joe Hype Tonight’s Starrcast Broadcast

November 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Raw 71618

– WWE and Seth Rollins took to Twitter last night to hype tonight’s airing of Starrcast on the WWE Network. The live special, which was taped on Saturday in Cincinatti, Ohio, airs on the Network at 8 PM ET. You can see the posts below, which include promos by The Miz and Samoa Joe:

