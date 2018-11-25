Seth Rollins, Miz, and Samoa Joe Hype Tonight’s Starrcast Broadcast

– WWE and Seth Rollins took to Twitter last night to hype tonight’s airing of Starrcast on the WWE Network. The live special, which was taped on Saturday in Cincinatti, Ohio, airs on the Network at 8 PM ET. You can see the posts below, which include promos by The Miz and Samoa Joe:

Away game? Hostile environment? No Brock? No Bryan? No Ronda? No Becky? ….no problem. THE Man, THE Champ. The hardest working MFer in this business just wrecked Cincinnati. #ALLHEART #Starrcade — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 25, 2018