wrestling / News
Seth Rollins, Miz, and Samoa Joe Hype Tonight’s Starrcast Broadcast
– WWE and Seth Rollins took to Twitter last night to hype tonight’s airing of Starrcast on the WWE Network. The live special, which was taped on Saturday in Cincinatti, Ohio, airs on the Network at 8 PM ET. You can see the posts below, which include promos by The Miz and Samoa Joe:
#MizTV will put the STAR in Starrrcade when it hosts @ShinsukeN & @reymysterio TOMORROW NIGHT at 8 ET/5 PT on @WWENetwork! @mikethemiz #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/GRQdUu8wPQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2018
The definition of insanity will be redefined as @SamoaJoe meets @AJStylesOrg inside a #SteelCage TOMORROW NIGHT at #WWEStarrcade, streaming LIVE at 8ET/5PT on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/HVdimsQh7G
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2018
Tomorrow night, a 35-year tradition will continue as Cincinnati hosts #WWEStarrcade streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! @ByronSaxton pic.twitter.com/t09Oi3Tcyo
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2018
#WWEStarrcade runs in the family for @MsCharlotteWWE. pic.twitter.com/gSKYn7k1I5
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2018
Away game? Hostile environment? No Brock? No Bryan? No Ronda? No Becky? ….no problem. THE Man, THE Champ. The hardest working MFer in this business just wrecked Cincinnati. #ALLHEART #Starrcade
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 25, 2018