Seth Rollins, Miz & Sheamus Appear in NFL Schedule Videos

Several NFL teams added some WWE power to their scheduling videos with Seth Rollins, Miz & Sheamus making appearances. The Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns had appearances from Rollins, Sheamus and Miz respectively in their schedule announcements on Thursday, as you can see below:

All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football! 👀 Powered by @Shift4 📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ymAaKLU87L — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023