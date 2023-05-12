wrestling / News
Seth Rollins, Miz & Sheamus Appear in NFL Schedule Videos
May 12, 2023 | Posted by
Several NFL teams added some WWE power to their scheduling videos with Seth Rollins, Miz & Sheamus making appearances. The Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns had appearances from Rollins, Sheamus and Miz respectively in their schedule announcements on Thursday, as you can see below:
Schedule release? Yes, Chef. pic.twitter.com/y967k2402T
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 12, 2023
All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football! 👀
Powered by @Shift4
📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ymAaKLU87L
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
14 challengers enter, 1 elf remains
This is #DawgPound Wrestling pic.twitter.com/J3MQWLmCc9
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023