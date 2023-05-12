wrestling / News

Seth Rollins, Miz & Sheamus Appear in NFL Schedule Videos

May 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

Several NFL teams added some WWE power to their scheduling videos with Seth Rollins, Miz & Sheamus making appearances. The Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns had appearances from Rollins, Sheamus and Miz respectively in their schedule announcements on Thursday, as you can see below:

