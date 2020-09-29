WWE News: Seth Rollins & Murphy Cause More Mysterio Family Drama On Raw, Asuka vs. Zelina Vega Highlights

– The Mysterio family is breaking apart on Raw, and Seth Rollins and Murphy exacerbated the issue on this week’s episode. On tonight’s show, it was revealed by Rollins that Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy have been exchanging DMs online. Revealing that angered Murphy, while Dominik was livid that Murphy was trying to get with his 19 year-old sister which led to a match between the two and more anger directed at Dominik from his sister as you can see below:

– WWE also posted a clip from Asuka’s successful title defense against Zelina Vega in a Clash of Champions rematch that took place on Monday: