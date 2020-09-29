wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Murphy Cause More Mysterio Family Drama On Raw, Asuka vs. Zelina Vega Highlights
September 28, 2020 | Posted by
– The Mysterio family is breaking apart on Raw, and Seth Rollins and Murphy exacerbated the issue on this week’s episode. On tonight’s show, it was revealed by Rollins that Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy have been exchanging DMs online. Revealing that angered Murphy, while Dominik was livid that Murphy was trying to get with his 19 year-old sister which led to a match between the two and more anger directed at Dominik from his sister as you can see below:
– WWE also posted a clip from Asuka’s successful title defense against Zelina Vega in a Clash of Champions rematch that took place on Monday:
More Trending Stories
- Note on Planned Finish For RAW Tag Team Title Match at Clash of Champions
- Lisa Marie Varon Said She Was Never Planned For Royal Rumble 2020 Return
- CM Punk Says He Didn’t Watch Clash of Champions, Claims WWE Makes Things Too Stressful On Talent
- More Details on Significant Match Changes for Clash of Champions, Wrestlers Expressing Frustration Backstage (SPOILERS)